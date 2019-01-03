An armed robbery suspect allegedly set his car and a nearby building on fire before being arrested by Pueblo police officers early Thursday, Pueblo Police Capt. Tom Rummel tweeted.
Officers began chasing Julian Archuleta, 33, about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 50 east of Pueblo. He drove off the road and out of sight of officers.
About 3 1/2 hours later, an outbuilding in the 1000 block of East 12th Street caught on fire. Dispatchers were told by a person nearby that they heard a "boom" then saw flames," Rummel tweeted. When firefighters and officers arrived, the fire was contained to the outbuilding, and no one was injured.
The pickup truck Archuleta reportedly used to flee police earlier was found behind the outbuilding and is believed to be where Archuleta started the fire, Rummel tweeted. Photos show the vehicle almost completely charred with at least one of the back tires missing.
Early Thursday, Archuleta barricaded himself at his girlfriend's relatives' home in the 1500 block of North La Crosse Avenue, tweeted Rummel. After "lengthy negotiations," officers arrested Archuleta on suspicion of aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding after he barricaded himself in the residence.
He was hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries.
Archuleta had open warrants in El Paso County for vehicular eluding and two counts of aggravated robbery with intent to kill, maim or wound, according to court records.