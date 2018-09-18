Police are looking for a man who brandished a gun while robbing a downtown hotel Monday just after 8 p.m.
The man reportedly entered through the front door of the Clarion Hotel at 300 W. Bijou Street, flashed a gun, and stole the cash drawer along with personal items of an employee from behind the front desk.
The man was described wearing a construction vest, jeans and baseball cap, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.
A man nearby was noticed by police that matched the description, but police determined that he was not involved in the robbery.
The suspect has not been found.
No injuries were reported at this incident.
If anyone has information regarding this incident,contact Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000.
This is the second time this month the Clarion Hotel has been targeted by robbers. A former employee of the hotel, Michael Barnes, unsuccessfully attempted to rob the hotel in the early hours of Sept. 7. When police arrived, Barnes cooperated at first, then "began acting erratically." Police had to use stun devices to place Barnes under arrested.