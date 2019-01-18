A high-speed chase Friday which ended in a crash that shut down a section of southbound Interstate 25, north of Pueblo, stemmed from a robbery in progress.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 100 block of Ely Street Friday afternoon for a reported robbery in progress, spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said.
Two masked and armed men reportedly held a woman at gunpoint and attempted to rob her after also burglarizing her home, Kirby said. "They did not get anything" in the robbery, she said.
It's unknown if items were taken from the home.
Deputies then pursued the suspects, who were driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Pueblo earlier in the morning, Kirby said. The high-speed chase continued on southbound I-25 before the vehicle crashed near mile marker 104.
Authorities are reporting at least one person in custody.
The crash has I-25 closed between exit 101 and 106, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported.
The Pueblo County Police Department will be taking over the investigation because the vehicle was stolen out of their jurisdiction, Kirby said.