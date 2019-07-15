Two men with guns held up a convenience store in southeast Colorado Springs early Monday, according to police.
Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in the 5200 block of Astrozon Boulevard about 1 a.m.
One robber pointed a handgun at the clerk while the other robber pointed his handgun at a customer who was in the store at the time of the robbery, police said.
The robbers left with money from the register and fled on foot.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. If you have any information about this robbery, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.