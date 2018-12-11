police lights
Two armed robberies were reported in less than an hour Tuesday in Colorado Springs.

About 6:55 p.m., a man entered a business in the 3900 block of Palmer Park Boulevard armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the register, police said. The robber fled with an unknown sum.

Then at 7:22 p.m., a man with a handgun demanded cash from the register at a business in the 2500 block of East Platte Avenue, police said. He, too, left with an unspecified amount of cash.

Police said they hadn't determined whether the two robberies were linked.

