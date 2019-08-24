Police lights

An man armed with a handgun pistol-whipped several employees when he held up two Colorado Springs businesses Saturday morning, police said. 

According to police, about 1:40 a.m., the armed robber entered the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 2570 Tenderfoot Hill Street where he held up an employee at gunpoint. He then pistol-whipped the employee in the head and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Just 40 minutes later, police reported that the same man entered the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 105 N. Spruce Street, where he held up two employees at gunpoint. Police said the man once again demanded money and pistol-whipped both employees in the head. 

No arrests have been announced.

