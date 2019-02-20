El Paso County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store early Wednesday.
The man was armed with a knife when he robbed the convenience store at 5805 N. Palmer Park Blvd., near North Powers Boulevard, just before 2 a.m, deputies say.
The man is described as a white man, 20-years-old, thin build, 5'06" and wearing a two-toned hoodie and masked with a black bandanna. He was wearing jeans, a red beanie and black gloves.
The robber entered the store while the clerk was stocking tobacco products and demanded money, Gazette news partner, KKTV, reports. The robber left with an unknown amount of cash, but left footprints in the snow that deputies followed before losing track, KKTV reports.
Deputies are advising the community to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity in the area by calling the Sheriff's Office at 710-390-5555.
The store clerk was unharmed.