Police are searching for the man who robbed a gas station in the Cimarron Hills area early Wednesday.
The robber is said to be armed and stole money from the Maverick gas station at 2477 Peterson Road about 1 a.m., police say.
The clerk reported the masked gunman entered the store and demanded money. The clerk complied and was not injured.
The robber is described as wearing a dark gray Nike hoodie with light gray sleeves, black pants and white sneakers. The clerk reported only seeing the eyes of the gunman, who had his hood up and had a ski mask over his face.
“Being fully covered, we’re hoping somebody might recognize the clothing,” El Paso County Sheriff Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby told Gazette news partner, KKTV. “And if anybody sees anything suspicious in their area, see somebody like this, please give our dispatch center a call at 719-390-5555.”