Two armed men shot at a pair they were trying to rob early Friday in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.
The thieves approached the victims who were in their car in the 3900 block of Palmer Park Boulevard and demanded their money. They pointed their guns at the people in the car.
When they refused, one of the robbers fired a bullet into the back of the car, police reports said.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.