GazetteSlate.jpg

Two armed men shot at a pair they were trying to rob early Friday in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.

The thieves approached the victims who were in their car in the 3900 block of Palmer Park Boulevard and demanded their money. They pointed their guns at the people in the car.

Bullets fired into El Paso County strip club

When they refused, one of the robbers fired a bullet into the back of the car, police reports said.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments