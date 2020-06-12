Police are looking for suspects in two robberies reported within an hour and a half of each other early Friday morning in northeast Colorado Springs.
Police officers were dispatched just shy of 2:30 a.m. to a Circle K at 3290 Austin Bluffs Parkway on report of a robbery. About an hour and a half later they were dispatched to a 7-Eleven at 4325 South Carefree Circle regarding another robbery.
Three males brandished weapons and took money and merchandise at the first robbery. Two males did the same at the second. Officers were unable to locate suspects for either on the premise, police said.
The robberies are believed to be connected, a police spokesman said Friday morning.