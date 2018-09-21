LONGMONT — An armed man who was wanted on a sexual assault warrant was shot and killed by police officers in Longmont, Colorado.
Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur tells the Times-Call newspaper in Longmont that three uniformed officers and an officer in training contacted the man outside a movie theater at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday.
Satur says officers first deployed a stun gun on the suspect before one officer yelled that the man had a gun. Two officers fired their weapons.
The man died at the scene. His name has not been released.
The two officers who fired shots will be put on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.