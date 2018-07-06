An armed robber stole an unknown amount of money from the register of a Kum and Go along Briargate Parkway near Powers Boulevard.
An alarm set off at the convenience store at 9665 Prominent Point, at 3:17 a.m. Friday morning.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported the robber, believed to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall and in his late 20s, pulled a gun out and demanded money and cigarettes from the store clerk. He was last seen running west before officers arrived on scene, KKTV reported.
The store clerk was not injured.
Officers are still searching for the robber.