An armed man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs last week has been identified, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said 36-year-old Richard Quintana was holding a military-style rifle and approaching a bystander at a gas station when an officer shot him early last Thursday.
Colorado Springs officers working as part of a stolen-car detail around 6:30 a.m. April 22 saw a vehicle with no license plate in the parking lot of the Quality Inn and Suites on West Garden of the Gods Road, according to the release. When they tried to approach the occupant, Quintana got out of the vehicle with a military-style rifle pointed at his chin and started walking toward the Phillips 66 gas station, where a customer was pumping gas.
Police said Quintana kept walking toward the gas station, ignoring repeated commands to put his weapon down.
“One officer deployed his Taser which was ineffective,” officials said in the news release.
Another officer then opened fire, wounding Quintana. He was taken by ambulance to Penrose Hospital, where he later died. Police did not specify how many rounds the officer fired or how many times Quintana was hit.
Court records show Quintana had an open warrant for his arrest at the time he died. Colorado Springs police issued Quintana a warrant April 7 for suspected auto theft, criminal impersonation, and identity theft, records show.
In accordance with department policy, the officer who shot Quintana has been placed on administrative leave. The officer's name has not been released.
Gazette reporter Olivia Prentzel contributed to this report.