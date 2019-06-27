A suspected car thief who crashed into a telephone pole Thursday in the Old North End, then ran into a nearby home, was found dead after an hourslong standoff, Colorado Springs police said.
Police have not identified the man or said how he died. The standoff began following a report of a hit-and-run crash just before 2 p.m. in the 600 block of East San Miguel Street.
While police were investigating the crash, witnesses reported seeing a man armed with a gun enter a home in the 1700 block of nearby North Wahsatch Street.
An elderly woman was in the home at the time the gunman entered, but was able to get out unharmed, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Police sent an Emergency Notification Service message to residents in the area warning them to seek shelter and remain indoors during the standoff.
Around 6 p.m., SWAT officers entered the home and found the man dead, police said.