Colorado Springs police are searching for a suspect who tried to hijack an elderly couple's vehicle outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tuesday.
About 2:45 p.m., police said the couple was loading groceries into their vehicle outside the Walmart at 1725 N. Union Blvd. when a man with his face covered and dressed in dark clothing approached them with a shotgun.
The man demanded the couple's keys, police said. When they refused, he shot the vehicle's rear bumper.
"This idiot tried to kill me," the male victim told Gazette news partner KKTV. "We had just finished shopping for groceries and I was coming back to the car and I started to put the groceries in the car and my wife, she headed back to take the shopping cart back and we saw this guy approach me ... As he got closer to me I realized he was holding a shotgun."
Police said the couple was uninjured and the suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan.