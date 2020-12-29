Residents in a Falcon neighborhood were directed to shelter-in-place Monday night while deputies dealt with a barricade suspect, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Deputies were trying to arrest 37-year-old Charles Dowling on suspicion of felony menacing, child abuse and assault in the third degree in the the 7600 block of Mortensen Road shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.
When police tried to contact Dowling, a child came to the front window and said their dad would not talk to deputies and closed the window, deputies said.
Dowling refused to comply with deputies and barricaded himself in the home, according to deputies.
"Secure your home and stay away from doors and windows," the Sheriff's Office tweeted. "You may evacuate the area if you choose but be aware of inclement weather conditions."
Deputies also closed Mortenson, Greenough and Old Spec Roads during the standoff.
The two children in the house escaped and said their dad was armed with several guns.
The Sheriff's Office will place the children in homes.
After several hours, deputies arrested Dowling.