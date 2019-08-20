Reports of an armed intruder inside a building on LSU's campus were sent out to students and faculty around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
"Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall," the alert said. "Run, Hide or Fight. LSU (police) on scene."
Members of the LSU community were advised to monitor LSU.edu for further information.
For more information on this story visit theadvocate.com.
That is NOT correct. The situation is ongoing. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information. https://t.co/nJU8ZyfKwg— LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019