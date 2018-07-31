The armed homeowner who was shot and killed by an Aurora police officer was a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran, 9Wants to Know has learned.
A family member identified the man as Richard Black, an Army veteran. The family member spoke to 9NEWS but asked not to be identified.
Black apparently had shot an intruder in his home, according to information released by Aurora police, then was himself shot by an Aurora officer responding to multiple reports of a disturbance in the area of East Montview Boulevard and North Iola Street.