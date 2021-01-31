Two suspects in a shooting who were considered armed and dangerous turned themselves in Sunday morning, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
The man and woman were on the run after a shooting in Fremont County on Friday evening.
The sheriff’s office said Orion Nolan, 43, and Susanna Daniels, 51 turned themselves in after fleeing a crime scene in a silver 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Colorado plate AOE-192.
The shooting victim was rushed to St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City just before 7 p.m. Friday and was eventually airlifted to Colorado Springs. He remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office. The victim has only been identified as a 23-year-old man.
Anyone with information on Nolan and Daniels is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP.