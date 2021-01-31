Two armed and dangerous suspects remain on the run after a shooting in Fremont County Friday evening.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says Orion Nolan, 43, and Susanna Daniels, 51 were last seen fleeing the crime scene in a silver 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Colorado plate AOE-192. A vehicle similar to the getaway van can be seen below. Gazette news partner has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on the location of the shooting.
The victim was rushed to St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City just before 7 p.m. Friday and has since been airlifted to Colorado Springs. He remains in critical condition. The victim has only been identified as a 23-year-old man.
Anyone with information on Nolan and Daniels’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP.