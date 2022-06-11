Deputies have arrested an armed suspect following a shooting that left one person dead south of Colorado Springs Saturday, said Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Leonard, 43, has named a suspect in the shooting.
Deputies were notified of the incident around 11:30 a.m. Saturday when a person reported a disturbance with a family member who allegedly said they were going "to set the house on fire," Mynatt said.
Deputies went to the area of 6100 Chaps View, which is located in Fountain, but deputies refer to the area as Midway. There they found a person had been fatally shot.
Witnesses told deputies that Leonard left the scene before officers arrived.
The home also had been set ablaze, and authorities are calling it a total loss. Mynatt could not confirm whether any other property was damaged as a result of the fire.
Mynatt said the area where the shooting and arson allegedly took place is sparsely populated and remote.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.