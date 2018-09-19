An Arizona woman was sentenced to probation Wednesday after admitting that she traveled to Colorado Springs intending to recruit workers for a prostitution ring.
Authorities say Kyasha Tamyra Tisdale believed she would be meeting two partners, a woman and a 16-year-old girl, when she arrived at a downtown Greyhound terminal last March.
Instead, she was greeted by Colorado Springs police, who say Tisdale was actually communicating with detectives who had set up a phony ad in an online prostitution forum.
During her exchanges with undercover police, Tisdale, 35, initially resisted the suggestion that the girl participate in sex acts, but eventually agreed, authorities said.
In July, Tisdale pleaded guilty to attempted pimping. In exchange, prosecutors threw out multiple other counts against her, including attempted pimping of a child. They did not request prison.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs sentenced Tisdale to three years on supervised probation, citing her lack of prior felonies.
The judge approved Tisdale’s request to have her probation transferred to Arizona, where she has family, ordering that she undergo drug and sex offender counseling.