DENVER • High waters are being blamed for three more deaths in Colorado, as heavy snowpack continues to melt and feed mountain streams and rivers.
Monday morning, a 50-year-old Arizona man died in a rafting accident on Clear Creek west of Denver, authorities say.
The man, whose name and hometown have not been released, was on a commercial trip when the raft he was in flipped near Idaho Springs, The Denver Post reported. Rescuers couldn't resuscitate him, and no other information about the accident has been released.
Law enforcement in nearby Jefferson County banned all water activity on Clear Creek except for commercial rafters. Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers says he has no plans to do the same.
On the Western Slope, a Louisiana woman was identified Monday, five days after she was washed away.
Tessie Strickland, 64, of Kentwood, La., and her husband were trying to cross a stream Thursday when it washed their Jeep downstream. They climbed onto the roof and tried to swim to shore, but she didn't make it, authorities said.
Rescue crews continued searching on the ground and with an aerial drone Monday in an 8-mile stretch along Pole Creek, the Cortez Journal reports.
And a Colorado man who was thrown from a raft on the swift-moving Poudre River on Saturday remains missing.
David L. Smith, 57, of Fort Collins was rafting with a 46-year-old man and his 13-year-old son when their raft came out from under them, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office reported.
The other man and the teen made it to the riverbank but got separated from Smith.
More than 20 searchers spent six hours searching for Smith on Sunday, the Coloradoan reported. No further large-scale searches are planned.