The White House coronavirus task force had its biggest fight yet on Saturday, pitting economic adviser Peter Navarro against infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.
Trump's coronavirus task force gathered in the White House Situation Room on Saturday at about 1:30 p.m., according to four sources familiar with the conversation.
Toward the end of the meeting, Stephen Hahn began a discussion of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which Trump believes could be a "game-changer" against the coronavirus. Then Peter Navarro got up. He brought over a stack of folders and dropped them on the table. People started passing them around. "And the first words out of his mouth are that the studies that he's seen, I believe they're mostly overseas, show 'clear therapeutic efficacy,'" said a source familiar with the conversation.
Fauci pushed back against Navarro, saying that there was only anecdotal evidence that hydroxychloroquine works against the coronavirus. Fauci's mention of anecdotal evidence "just set Peter off," said one of the sources. Navarro said to Fauci, "That's science, not anecdote," said another of the sources.
To read the full story, click here.