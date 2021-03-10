Colorado Springs is expected to be the bullseye for a "high impact storm" that's set to hit the state this weekend with what could potentially be the heaviest snow of the season, meteorologists said.
A storm seething over the Pacific Ocean is forecast to make landfall Thursday and could bring more than of a foot of snow to Colorado Springs by the weekend, said Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
"Heavy snow and strong winds make for possible blizzard conditions," Wankowski said. "The most impact will be on higher terrain."
Areas including the Rampart Range and Palmer Divide will probably see the most accumulation, Wankowski said.
The foothills north of Colorado Springs could get between 3 and 5 feet of snow, Joel Gratz, a meteorologist for OpenSnow.com, said.
"This is an awesome storm," Gratz said. "Hopefully one that will give us quite a bit of snow and water."
Then entire state of Colorado is experiencing some level of drought, with some areas facing expectational or extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Gratz said a soaking snow could help the state's water situation.
While there is high confidence the storm will bring snow, meteorologists stressed that it's too soon to know exactly how much snowfall to expect.
The latest forecasting models are predicting significant snowfall around much of Colorado Springs, with heavy accumulation totals north of the city.
"Our models are forecasting 4 to 5 inches at the southern parts of the county, possibly 11 inches near the Colorado Springs Airport, and maybe a couple feet of snow up near Monument," said Pamela Evenson, a meteorologist with NWS Pueblo.
Even if the snow totals are as high as some are predicting, city and state officials say they will be prepared and encourage Coloradans to do the same.
"Wind will accompany the snow and will result in blowing/drifting snow, reduced visibilities and difficult if not impossible travel at times," Colorado Springs snow manager Corey Rivera said.
Rivera said his team will be positioned around the city with snow plows, graders and snow blowers. While Rivera doesn't believe the storm will render roads unplowable, fast falling snow could slow down the work.
The Colorado Department of Transportation urged drivers to avoid traveling during the blizzard, which is expected to peak Saturday into Sunday. If drivers are determined to travel this weekend, the agency suggested arriving before Friday night.
"Heavier snow may fall over the foothills and east of the Continental Divide," the agency said in a news release. "The most severe impacts are expected for the lower elevations."
Interstate 70 east of Airpark Road may shut down depending on the storm's severity, the department said. Snowplows will focus on major interstates first, so secondary roads could be extremely icy and snow packed, the agency warned.
Colorado Springs Airport is also preparing for the storm with snow removal teams on alert and extra staff on call, airport spokeswoman Dana Schield said.
"We urge travelers to continuously check their flight status with their airline leading up to your trip as well as before leaving for the airport," Schield said. "Additionally, allow for extra time when traveling to the airport, as road conditions and visibility may not be ideal."
The last time a storm of this size hit Colorado was in 2003, when high terrain saw six feet of snow, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. A more recent storm in 2019 shook Colorado Springs, forcing school and highway closures, as well as and flight cancellations. Nearly 1,100 drivers were stranded across El Paso County in a storm the brought winds over 90 mph.