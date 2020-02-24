Teller County and a portion of El Paso County are in a snow squall warning, and Vail Pass is closed Monday morning because of adverse weather conditions.

The warning, which includes the northwestern portion of El Paso County, is set to expire at 10:30 a.m. Just before 9:30 a.m., a "dangerous" squall was located near Lake George, 31 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm "has a long history of producing whiteout conditions," according to the weather service. Visibility was at 0, and wind gusts were greater than 30 mph.

Travel in the area has the potential to be life-threatening. Impacted areas include Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, Green Mountain Falls, Victor, Divide, Pikes Peak, Crystola, Chipita Park, Florissant and Cascade.

A winter weather advisory was scheduled to be in effect through 11 p.m. Monday for the Western Mosquito Range, the Leadville vicinity and eastern Sawatch Mountains. Slippery road conditions and area of blowing snow could make travel dangerous. Wind chills may bottom out around minus-30 degrees, according to the weather service.

Interstate 70 at exit 176, Vail, was closed Monday morning due to adverse weather conditions, with no estimated time of re-opening.

Colorado Springs could see a slight chance of rain showers between 10 a.m. and noon. Otherwise, it's forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high just above 45 and winds between 20 and 30 mph. Expect an overnight low of 15 degrees.

On Tuesday, the weather service forecasts a 20% chance of snow around Colorado Springs after 8 a.m. with winds again between 20 and 30 mph and a high of 30.

We're back to sunny skies Wednesday and a forecast high temperature of 43, the weather service says.