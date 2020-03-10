Some people call them “granny flats,” mother-in-law suites, or guesthouses.
They are Accessory Dwelling Units -- secondary living units on residential lots -- and a national debate over whether they are a good thing or bad thing for a city has arrived in Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs City Council has been considering a plan that would allow the units to be built on many more residential lots within the city. ADUs can come in a number of forms, such as above a detached garage, a separate structure in the backyard, an apartment attached to the main home, or a converted basement or attic. Similar ordinances allowing them have been enacted across the state already.
But are they right for Colorado Springs?
Proponents say ADUs would increase density and encourage infill and affordable housing, alleviating some of the problems of urban sprawl that have come to characterize Colorado Springs’ growth.
Opponents have raised concerns about add-on housing causing more traffic problems and changing the character of the city’s historic neighborhoods. They also worry that such a law would encourage homeowners to build small apartment houses in their back or side yards and rent them out as Airbnb’s.
With heavy public interest, the conversation has continued for months as city council members gather more community feedback on the proposal.
Now here’s your chance to hear the pros and cons of the debate from some of the key decision makers themselves, and ask them your questions directly.
The Gazette, KKTV and AARP are co-hosting a Community Conversation forum on Accessory Dwelling Units March 18, at 6 p.m. at Studio Bee in the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
We are soliciting questions from Gazette readers online at Gazette.com/dwelling, and we will also ask attendees to submit written questions to us as they arrive.
Participants can also register for the event at Gazette.com/dwelling, but do not need to register to attend. Just send us a question and show up at Studio Bee to make sure your voice is heard.
KKTV anchor Don Ward will moderate the discussion.
Here are our panelists:
Richard Skorman
City Council President Richard Skorman is also the co-owner with his wife Patricia Seator of Poor Richard's Restaurant, Little Richard's Toy Store, Rico's Cafe and Wine Bar and Poor Richard's Books and Gifts in Downtown Colorado Springs. Skorman is a former two-term City Councilman from 1999 to 2006, former Vice Mayor from 2003 to 2005, two time Board Chairman of Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments and former Colorado Springs Park Board Member.
Andy Pico
A retired naval flight officer, Andy Pico is the District 6 representative for Colorado Springs City Council, and previously served as the vice chairman of the Colorado Springs Utilities Board of Directors and as chairman of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Board of Directors. He is a founding member of the Coalition for a Conservative Majority - Colorado Springs and has held leadership roles in service organizations that support veterans and children with special needs.
Jill Gaebler
The City Council representative in District 5, Jill Gaebler is the former Development Director for the nonprofit Greccio Housing, co-founder of Colorado Springs Charter Academy, a public school in District 5, and currently serves on the boards of the Pikes Peak Library District’s Foundation, the Downtown Development Authority and the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments. Gaebler is a member of the Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control and Greenway District and Homeward Pikes Peak boards. She arrived in Colorado Springs in 2000 after seven years as an Air Force officer.
Peter Wysocki
Peter Wysocki is the City Planning and Development Director for Colorado Springs. He has worked in planning departments in Nevada, Wyoming and Texas, where his staffs have won several awards for their work in urban planning. A native of Poland, Wysocki came to the United States when he was 13 and spent his childhood in Fontana, Calif.
Max Kronstadt
Max Kronstadt is a founder and lead organizer of the Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership, an organization working to mobilize neighbors to make housing more affordable in the city. He is a senior at Colorado College and excited to stay in Colorado Springs after graduation.