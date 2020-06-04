According to a post on the Arapahoe Basin blog, the season’s end is quickly approaching.
Arapahoe Basin will host closing day on Sunday, June 7, 2020, as slopes fairly barren and Lake Reveal is already quite large.
In the post, COO Alan Henceroth states that “every season, no matter how hard we try to stop it, the snow still melts.” Arapahoe Basin was able to reopen for 12 additional days of skiing following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions which forced a shutdown in mid-March.
Images of the slopes show quite a bit of mud and those of Lake Reveal, a late-season pond feature that appears, show a pond far past its skiing prime.
Arapahoe Basin was the first resort to open in Colorado for the 2019-2020 season, opening on Oct. 11. This was one day ahead of Keystone’s opening on Oct. 12.