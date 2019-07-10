Arapahoe Basin announced it will have a terrain park open for skiers and riders from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the top of the High Noon Run. Access to the park will cost $25, and no other passes remain valid.
Skiers and riders can access the terrain park via the Black Mountain Express, with a short walk from the lift's dropoff point. Participants can't ski to the bottom of the resort, though, or elsewhere on the mountain.
Arapahoe Basin had top-to-bottom skiing on the Fourth of July, offering a rare chance for summer resort skiing in Colorado. It marked the first Fourth of July skiing since 2011.