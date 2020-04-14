Monday in Colorado Springs was colder than usual for April. In fact, it was cold enough to break the record for the day's lowest high temperature.
It didn't get warmer than 27 degrees Monday. The previous lowest high record for April 13 was 33 degrees, which was set in 1983, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Here's a look at some snow totals around the state for the past 24 hours (as of 12 a.m. Tuesday):
Air Force Academy - 8.1 inches
Black Forest - 6 inches
Boulder - 18.2 inches
Breckenridge -10.8 inches
Colorado Springs - 6 inches
Eldorado Springs 19.3 inches
Fountain - 2.4 inches
Manitou Springs - 6.8 inches
Palmer Lake/Monument - 5.5 inches
Peterson Air Force Base - 3.5 inches
Security - 1.6 inches
