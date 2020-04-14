Mule deer in the snow at Garden of the Gods

A mule deer reaches for food Monday in Garden of the Gods Park during a spring snowstorm in Colorado Springs.

Monday in Colorado Springs was colder than usual for April. In fact, it was cold enough to break the record for the day's lowest high temperature. 

It didn't get warmer than 27 degrees Monday. The previous lowest high record for April 13 was 33 degrees, which was set in 1983, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Here's a look at some snow totals around the state for the past 24 hours (as of 12 a.m. Tuesday):

A couple walks among the towering rock formations in Garden of the Gods Monday, April 13, 2020, as a spring snowstorm hits the Pikes Peak Region of Colorado. While the snow fell off-and-on most of the day Monday, the weather Tuesday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high near 40 degrees. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) 

Air Force Academy - 8.1 inches 

Black Forest - 6 inches 

Boulder - 18.2 inches 

Breckenridge -10.8 inches 

Colorado Springs - 6 inches 

Eldorado Springs 19.3 inches 

Fountain - 2.4 inches 

Manitou Springs - 6.8 inches 

Palmer Lake/Monument - 5.5 inches

Peterson Air Force Base - 3.5 inches 

Security -  1.6 inches  

See more totals here.

