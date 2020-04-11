Colorado Springs is forecast to see several days of April snow showers the beginning of the work week.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs will have a high temperature of 70 degrees and partly cloudy weather Saturday. Rain is likely to freeze into light snow about 3 a.m. into Sunday morning, according to the forecast. Blustery wind speeds are expected to reach up to 35 mph.

Between 1 to 2 inches of snow is likely Sunday, the Weather Service said, and wind speeds could reach up to 45 mph. Temperatures Sunday night are forecast to drop to 17 degrees.

A hazardous weather outlook was in effect for south central and southeast Colorado.

“Winter makes a return to the region beginning Saturday night, as a cold front pushes south across the Palmer Divide,” the weather warning read. “This will bring much colder air, northerly winds gusting up to 30 mph, and the return of snow to the lower elevations and specifically the southern Interstate 25 corridor Saturday night through Monday.”

There’s a 30% chance of snow Monday after noon and a 40% chance of snow Monday night, the Weather Service said. The agency forecast Monday to be mostly cloudy with calm wind speeds.

The chance of snow drops to 20% Tuesday after noon, the forecast reads. Skies should be partly sunny with a high of 42 degrees. Snow could continue into Tuesday night before warmer temperatures and clear skies return to Colorado Springs, the Weather Service said.

