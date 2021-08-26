An April police shooting of a man suspected of committing an attempted armed robbery was justified, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Fountain police officer Isaac Abila fatally shot a man during a car chase on I-25 near the Woodmen Road exit on April 19. The District Attorney's Office determined Abila acted to save the life of a state trooper who was in imminent danger when a robbery suspect, Robert Paul Garcia, accelerated his vehicle toward the trooper.

The incident came at the end of a car chase that originated from an attempted armed robbery in Pueblo County, police said. Garcia, driving a rented U-Haul pickup truck, fled state troopers and Fountain Police north on I-25.

Troopers deployed tire deflation devices on the road near the Garden of the Gods Road exit and again near Woodmen, according to the DA's office, which successfully deflated both driver side tires.

Garcia's truck came to a stop after another intervention by police. Law enforcement officials pulled out their guns after exiting their vehicles, and Garcia did not comply with their commands to exit the truck, according to the DA's report.

Garcia started accelerating the truck. Abila believed a trooper was in the direct path of the vehicle and in imminent danger, the report says. He shot 11 times, striking Garcia five times, including once in the head. Garcia later died in the hospital.

Because Garcia was suspected of committing a potentially violent felony and posed an immediate threat to the trooper, Abila's actions were justified, the DA's office said.

The DA’s office routinely reviews officer-involved shootings because Colorado law requires outside agencies to conduct the reviews.