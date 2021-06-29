Customers who need in-person services at El Paso County’s motor vehicle offices are no longer required to make an appointment starting July 6, Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman announced Tuesday.
The Motor Vehicle Department implemented the appointment system in early 2020 to increase safety and maintain federal health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, Broerman said. The change comes as vaccines are more prevalent and pandemic regulations have eased across the county, and will allow motor vehicle staff to serve more customers each day.
Wait times may be longer after the switch, Broerman cautioned.
All four of the county’s branches for motor vehicle and driver’s license services are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Starting July 10, the North Office at Union Boulevard and Research Parkway will return to its regular Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The North Office will be closed Saturday for the Independence Day holiday.
Several health protocols will be in place to maintain customer and staff safety, Broerman said. Customers will remain spaced apart in lobby areas, plexiglass protectors will remain in place at technician desks, hand sanitizer will be available, customer and technician work surfaces will be regularly disinfected, and unvaccinated staff members will continue wearing masks.
Several motor vehicle and driver’s license services are also available online, Broerman said. Residents can visit the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles website at mydmv.colorado.gov to complete their transactions.
Customers can also renew vehicle registration online, at a kiosk, by mail or by phone at 719-520-6240. El Paso County has 10 self-service kiosks, including three that are operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More information about the kiosks and their locations are online at tinyurl.com/y63woeph.