The Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are accepting applications for the seventh annual Pikes Peak Region Law Enforcement Teen Academy, set for mid-June.
The teen academy provides young people "with a unique opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County," police said in a news release Monday.
The academy is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 13-16, with classes at the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy in Colorado Springs.
Some of the courses include training in SWAT, K-9, explosives unit, criminal investigations, drone, search and rescue and negotiation, police said. Interested applicants must be between ages 13-17 and either enrolled or recently graduated from a school in the county.
For more information about the teen academy, visit bit.ly/3K2KSNb.