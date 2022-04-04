night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
The Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are accepting applications for the seventh annual Pikes Peak Region Law Enforcement Teen Academy, set for mid-June.

The teen academy provides young people "with a unique opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County," police said in a news release Monday.

The academy is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 13-16, with classes at the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy in Colorado Springs.

Some of the courses include training in SWAT, K-9, explosives unit, criminal investigations, drone, search and rescue and negotiation, police said. Interested applicants must be between ages 13-17 and either enrolled or recently graduated from a school in the county.

For more information about the teen academy, visit bit.ly/3K2KSNb.

