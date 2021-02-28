The Gazette’s Best and Brightest scholarship program for graduating high school seniors in the Pikes Peak region is celebrating its 30th year.
Many past winners have gone on to become leaders in the community or around the state and nation.
“I like the diversity of this award — we’ve had winners from charter schools, home schools, private schools and all 17 school districts in El Paso County,” said Deb Mahan, executive director of Gazette Charities, a philanthropic arm of The Gazette, Colorado Springs’ daily newspaper and multimedia company.
Twenty graduating seniors who have made contributions to their schools and communities each will be awarded $500.
The program's growth over the years enabled Gazette Charities to double the scholarship amount last year.
The 2021 application period opens Monday. Completed applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. April 2.
Forms are available on the website of Gazette Charities: https://gazettecharities.org/the-gazette-best-brightest.
Recipients also will have an article about their accomplishments published with their photo and be invited to an awards ceremony.
Applicants are asked to provide basic information, one letter of recommendation and answers to questions about their vision, community service and defining life moments.
Completed applications can be mailed or delivered to The Gazette: 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
Delivered applications should be placed in the drop box between the lobby doors. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about the program, contact Kelly Spieker at kelly.spieker@gazette.com or 476-4840.