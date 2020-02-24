The Gazette’s Best and Brightest scholarship for graduating high school seniors will double the amount of the prize money to this year’s winners.
Each of the 20 recipient students from around the Pikes Peak region will receive $500, up from $250. The program is in its 29th year.
Increased donations made the boost possible, said Deb Mahan, executive director of Gazette Charities, a philanthropic arm of The Gazette, Colorado Springs’ daily newspaper.
“I like the diversity of this award — we’ve had winners from charter schools, home schools, private schools and all 17 school districts in El Paso County,” she said.
Winners also represent all backgrounds and have various goals for their lives after high school, Mahan said.
Students apply, rather than be nominated, for the scholarship, which also includes recognition through individual stories published online and in The Gazette. Recipients and their families also are invited to a celebratory banquet dinner in May.
“There aren’t any restrictions — they don’t have to be nominated — so kids who feel like they have expressed academic rigor as well as community involvement are encouraged to apply,” Mahan said. “These are well-rounded students, not just those succeeding academically but those who have given themselves to something with passion.”
Many recipients have gone on to achieve acclaim in their lives, including Katie Kramer, a 1993 Best and Brightest winner who's now the first female to head the Boettcher Foundation. The Denver-based philanthropic organization annually awards full college scholarships to 42 graduating high school seniors and funds community initiatives.
The Best and Brightest program received 130 applications last school year, Mahan said, representing one of the largest responses.
This year’s application deadline is 4 p.m. April 3, with up to 15 community leaders judging the entries starting April 10. Individual stories about winners will be published April 20 to May 8 in The Gazette.
The application is available at https://gazettecharities.org/the-gazette-best-brightest/.
For more information, contact Mahan at deb.mahan@gazettecharities.org or 476-4812.