Colorado Springs police are investigating an apparent shooting in Old Colorado City that left two people dead on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call at 4:45 p.m., about a shooting in the 1600 block of Gatehouse Circle and “discovered two deceased adults,” officials said. Officers are not looking for additional suspects and say there’s no immediate threat to the public, but the investigation is still active. The victims’ names were not released.

Anyone with information that could aid in the investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 800-222-8477.