Police are investigating a possible homicide at a northeast Colorado Springs apartment complex near Palmer Park Friday night.  

Police were initially called to the 3300 block of Knoll Lane, near North Carefree Circle and Academy Boulevard, on a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a woman outside with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim's name has not been released and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information can call 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, 634-7867.

If the death is ruled a homicide, it would be the 32nd this year in Colorado Springs.

 

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

