Police are investigating a possible homicide at a northeast Colorado Springs apartment complex near Palmer Park Friday night.
Police were initially called to the 3300 block of Knoll Lane, near North Carefree Circle and Academy Boulevard, on a report of shots fired.
When police arrived, they found a woman outside with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
The victim's name has not been released and no arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information can call 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, 634-7867.
If the death is ruled a homicide, it would be the 32nd this year in Colorado Springs.
RELATED: