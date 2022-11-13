Police Line Do Not Cross (copy) (copy)
Getty Images

Teller County sheriff's deputies were investigating an apparent murder-suicide Sunday near Florissant.

Deputies responded at 7:18 a.m. to the Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision, where they found two people who were dead and three children who were unharmed, sheriff's Lt. Renee Bunting said in a statement.

The Department of Human Services took custody of the children, who were expected to be released to relatives, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

As of Sunday afternoon, authorities had yet to release the names of the couple who were found dead.

