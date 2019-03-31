A drunk driver knocked out power for hundreds in Colorado Springs's southwest side Sunday morning.
The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. a short distance from the Cheyenne Canon entrance.
Police tell 11 News the driver flipped their car at the fork of Cheyenne Boulevard and Cheyenne Road and rolled into a yard, narrowly missing several trees. There were two people in the car, one who was still trapped inside when firefighters arrived. Authorities didn't specify if the person trapped was the driver or passenger.
