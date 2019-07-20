It’s going to take more than astronauts and engineers to forge our future in space, and those in Colorado Springs can be part of that effort.
That was the message Saturday at the Space Foundation Headquarter’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. More than 200 people gathered at the full-day event, featuring a presentation from former NASA astronaut Duane “Digger” Carey and the unveiling of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Apollo 11 First Moon Landing” stamp.
In 1969, over 600 million people tuned in to watch humanity’s first steps on the moon. Though it was a time of political turmoil, Neil Armstrong’s “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” united viewers. The crew of the Apollo 11 mission even deliberately left astronaut names off their uniform badges, symbolizing the universal nature of space exploration.
Saturday’s event looked to the past and the future, reminding visitors of the leap forward humanity took 50 years ago but also exploring what the future holds for life in space. Activities included rocket-building activities, exploring virtual reality and even driving a prototype Mars rover.
Colleen Kiernan, with the foundation’s public relations office, explained that the exhibits were meant to inspire across the spectrum of interests. In a world beyond Earth, no talent can be overlooked, she said; from clothing designers to botanists, living extraterrestrially will require a group effort. Armstrong’s custom-made spacesuit, she pointed out, was made by a bra manufacturer.
“It’s just about inspiring people to reach for the stars,” Kiernan said. “Four hundred thousand people were involved in Apollo 11. Three went to the moon. Only two got to walk on it.”
“Mankind is getting to the point where it’s not just test pilots and engineers who are going into space,” Carey agreed. “We’re getting to the point where we’re going to have societies in space. When you have societies in space, you need cooks, you need journalists, you need cameramen, you need poets, artists.”
Carey received his Air Force commission from the Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1981, graduating from undergraduate pilot training in 1983. After rising in the ranks at the Air Force, he served as a pilot on the STS-109 mission aboard space shuttle Columbia in 2002.
There might be a day where anyone can work on space stations, Carey said. But today, the demand is for the best of the best.
“No matter what it is that you’re going after, challenge yourself to be the best.”
His message to kids at the Space Foundation’s event was simple yet profound: Find your passion and work hard at it, because nothing is impossible.
“The worst sound in your life is the sound of a door closing,” Carey said. “Leave those doors open. The way you do that is when you’re going through school, take all those subjects seriously. But unfortunately, math is one of those things that if you get behind like I did, it’s super hard to catch up.”
For Carey, who grew up on the streets of Minnesota, the door that got him to his dream of being an astronaut was math.
“Keep up with the math, challenge yourself on the math,” Carey reiterated. “What math does is it leaves doors open, and then it also teaches your brain how to learn things.”
In March, Vice President Mike Pence directed NASA to return humans to the moon by 2024, accelerating the project by four years. The mission will be called Artemis, after the Greek goddess twin sister of Apollo, and will aptly feature the first woman to walk on the moon. The first accomplishment since the new deadline was announced Saturday, when Lockheed Martin publicized that the Orion capsule, part of the Artemis mission, had been completed.
“We all bring something to the table,” Carey said in his presentation. “We all have gifts that we can share and work together as a team to go to the moon and go to Mars. That’s one cool thing that’s going to happen this time: We’re going to do it as a global team.”