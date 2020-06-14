Apartment fire leaves 15 people without a home, officials say

A fire that damaged a four-plex in northeast Colorado Springs on Sunday displaced 15 people and left one person suffering from smoke inhalation, authorities said.
The blaze occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at 5445 Fiesta Lane, near Vickers Drive and Union Boulevard, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet.
A cause wasn’t released.
A photo released on Twitter showed heavy fire damage on portions of the first and second floors. The two-story, 13,000 square-foot building has an approximate market value of $400,000, according to El Paso County Assessor’s Office.
One person suffered what firefighters called “minor” smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital for treatment.