Apartment fire leaves 15 people without a home, officials say

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at four-plex at 5445 Fiesta Lane, near Vickers Drive and Union Boulevard. Fifteen people were displaced, and one person was taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department. 

A fire that damaged a four-plex in northeast Colorado Springs on Sunday displaced 15 people and left one person suffering from smoke inhalation, authorities said.

The blaze occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at 5445 Fiesta Lane, near Vickers Drive and Union Boulevard, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet.

A cause wasn’t released.

A photo released on Twitter showed heavy fire damage on portions of the first and second floors. The two-story, 13,000 square-foot building has an approximate market value of $400,000, according to El Paso County Assessor’s Office.

One person suffered what firefighters called “minor” smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

