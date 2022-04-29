fire

Two units in an apartment building at 3730 Knoll Lane caught fire Friday, April 29.

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Residents were displaced after a fire blackened two apartment units in Colorado Springs Friday morning, firefighter tweeted.

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to 3730 Knoll Lane around 5 a.m. after alarms sounded, the agency tweeted.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported, the agency tweeted.

Firefighters said 19 residents were displaced and that Red Cross was assisting them, firefighters tweeted.

Investigators were trying to figure out the cause of the fire, firefighters tweeted.

