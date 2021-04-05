A fire erupted at an apartment complex in northeastern Colorado Springs Monday morning, firefighters said.
Crews responded to the fire at 1625 East Woodmen Road shortly before 5 a.m. and evacuated over a dozen people from a building, where thick smoke and flames engulfed two apartment units, fire department spokesman Mike Smaldino said.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to other units, but the fire displaced four people who lived at the two apartments, Smaldino said.
One person was transported to the hospital with difficulty breathing, Smaldino said.
Firefighters did not report any other injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
RELATED:
Get the latest updates by signing up for Gazette newsletters
4 arrested after high-speed chase and police shooting in Colorado Springs