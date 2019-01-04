An apartment fire in east Colorado Springs was caused by a smoldering cigarette butt, the Fire Department said.
The accidental fire sparked at 9:35 p.m. Dec. 29 on the third-floor balcony of apartment 314 at 915 Yuma St. It was "small in scale but insidious," spreading into the drywall.
No residents were displaced after the fire.
The resident in 314 admitted to smoking on the deck, the Fire Department said.
The person living in the unit below said she had complained to management because she had to pick up cigarette butts each week. She told firefighters nothing had changed since she filed the complaint.
Smoking materials, including cigarettes, pipes and cigars, started an estimated 17,200 house fires in 2014, according to the National Fire Protection Association. These fires caused 570 deaths, 1,140 injuries and $426 million in direct property damage. Smoking materials caused 5 percent of those fires, 21 percent of the deaths, 10 percent of the injuries, and 6 percent of the direct property damage.