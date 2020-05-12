Swastika, other anti-Semitic scrawls found at Colorado Springs synagogue Friday morning (copy)

Vandals spray painted a Nazi Swastika on the reader board outside the Temple Beit Toran in Colorado Springs Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE

The number of reported anti-Semitic incidents in Colorado increased 56% last year, surpassing a record for the state set in 2017, the Anti-Defamation League said in a news release Tuesday. 

According to the league's data, there were 61 incidents of anti-Jewish harassment and vandalism in Colorado last year, topping the record of 57 incidents in 2017, the statement said. Reports of anti-Semitic harassment from the past four years are the highest in the past decade in Colorado, it said.

“Anti-Semitism in Colorado, and across the region and country, is increasing at an alarming rate and we have a growing collection of data that sheds light on this dangerous and troubling trend,” said the league's Mountain States Regional Director Scott Levin in the statement. “The increase in anti-Semitic incidents has caused heightened anxiety and fear among Jewish individuals and communities."

Across the country, the American-Jewish community experienced the highest level of anti-Semitic attacks last year — 2,100 recorded assaults — since the league began tracking them in 1979, the statement said. 

"At least 170 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 referenced Israel or Zionism," the League said. "Of those, 68 took the form of white supremacist groups’ propaganda efforts, which attempt to foment anti-Israel and anti-Semitic beliefs. Most of the remaining incidents were expressions of anti-Israel animus that incorporated anti-Semitic imagery or harassment and demonization of Jewish students for their real or assumed connection to Israel."

