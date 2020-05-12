The number of reported anti-Semitic incidents in Colorado increased 56% last year, surpassing a record for the state set in 2017, the Anti-Defamation League said in a news release Tuesday.

According to the league's data, there were 61 incidents of anti-Jewish harassment and vandalism in Colorado last year, topping the record of 57 incidents in 2017, the statement said. Reports of anti-Semitic harassment from the past four years are the highest in the past decade in Colorado, it said.

“Anti-Semitism in Colorado, and across the region and country, is increasing at an alarming rate and we have a growing collection of data that sheds light on this dangerous and troubling trend,” said the league's Mountain States Regional Director Scott Levin in the statement. “The increase in anti-Semitic incidents has caused heightened anxiety and fear among Jewish individuals and communities."

Across the country, the American-Jewish community experienced the highest level of anti-Semitic attacks last year — 2,100 recorded assaults — since the league began tracking them in 1979, the statement said.

"At least 170 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 referenced Israel or Zionism," the League said. "Of those, 68 took the form of white supremacist groups’ propaganda efforts, which attempt to foment anti-Israel and anti-Semitic beliefs. Most of the remaining incidents were expressions of anti-Israel animus that incorporated anti-Semitic imagery or harassment and demonization of Jewish students for their real or assumed connection to Israel."

