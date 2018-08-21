The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus received a $120 million gift this week, the largest private philanthropic commitment in its history.
The gift from The Anschutz Foundation will support strategic faculty recruitment and retention, innovative research, industry partnerships and a new 390,000-square-foot health sciences building, a CU news release said.
That structure will house mental and behavioral health faculty as well as the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine, the Colorado Clinical and Transnational Sciences Institute, classrooms and exhibit space.
“We are proud partners in the development of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and share an ambitious vision for further elevating it among the country’s top medical destinations,” said Philip Anschutz, founder and chairman of The Anschutz Foundation. “The campus stands as a Colorado landmark and a hub of leading-edge research, innovation and education — and, perhaps most importantly, as the place to go for the highest-quality health care delivered by the best minds in medicine.”
C.Y. Harvey, a foundation board member, said the donation is “a gift to the state of Colorado” and “a great benefit to all of the citizens of the state as well as the surrounding areas.”
“This is one of the preeminent academic medical facilities in the country, and the money will permit it to continue to expand and enhance the offerings it makes in many aspects of medical care, including being on the forefront of personalized medicine,” Harvey said.
The Anschutz Medical Campus — including UCHealth, Children’s Hospital Colorado, the Center for Dependency, Addiction and Rehabilitation, and University of Colorado Hospital— is one of the top economic drivers in the state.
The campus and other medical schools and teaching hospitals in Colorado contributed $4.31 billion to the state economy from $1.43 billion in direct spending on payroll, goods and services, plus $1.9 billion of indirect impacts in secondary markets, says a 2018 report from the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Donald M. Elliman Jr., chancellor of the Anschutz Medical Campus, said the foundation’s commitment “enables us to fully capitalize on the momentum we have seen on this campus since our beginnings here just 17 years ago. Our growth has been exponential and shows no signs of slowing, due in large part to The Anschutz Foundation’s longstanding partnership and this new commitment.”
With the new gift, the foundation has donated $300 million total to the medical campus since 2000.
Anschutz owns the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., which owns The Gazette’s parent company, Clarity Media Group.
