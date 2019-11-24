Colorado is bracing for another round of snow ahead of Thanksgiving that could cause some headaches for those heading out early for the holiday.

Snow is expected to begin falling north of Monument after sundown on Monday, said meteorologist Lucy Bergemann with Gazette news partner KKTV.

The storm is expected to arrive in Colorado Springs after midnight Tuesday, and the heaviest local snowfall is forecast for Tuesday morning, Bergemann said.

Windblown snow is likely to result in low visibility for those on the road, she warned.

Downtown Colorado Springs is expected to get 1 to 4 inches of snow, while areas north of Woodmen Road are expected to see 2 to 6 inches, she said.

Northern El Paso and Teller counties could get up to 8 inches of snow, along with wind gusts of 50 mph, according to a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service that's effective from about 10 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.

The weather service has issued warnings or winter weather advisories for much of Colorado.

"The heaviest snow will begin in the mountains Monday afternoon and spread southeast to the Denver-Fort Collins area during the evening, and across the rest of northeast Colorado by about midnight," reports the Weather Service.

The Denver metro area is expected to get more snow than the Colorado Springs area.

Up to 8 inches of snow could hit Denver on Monday night, with 3 to 5 inches more possible on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Travel is expected to be especially difficult in northern Colorado.

"There is a chance that travel could become nearly impossible across the I-25 urban corridor and across much of the northeast plains including the I-76 corridor by Tuesday morning, so residents should be prepared for that possibility," reports the weather service.