You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Another water main problem leads to sinkhole off Garden of the Gods Road

  • Updated
  • Comments

Colorado Springs Utilities responded to a sinkhole on Garden of the Gods Road east of Interstate 25 after a hotel water main broke, officials said.

A water main that feeds the Baymont by Wyndham burst before 1:30 p.m. trapping a vehicle in a sinkhole outside the hotel entrance.

"I was trying to drive over some running water, and I was going slow, and I fell into a hole that was not apparent," Alyssa Wilbert said. "There was no warning or sign."

Wilbert, the only person in the car, wasn't injured, and said the damage to her car wasn't major.

A tow truck pulled her vehicle out of the sinkhole and Colorado Springs Utilities shut off water that leads to the hotel's water main.

Because only a private water line was shut off, water shortages should only affect businesses close nearby, Skroback said, which was also the reason he said Springs Utilities will not be investigating the cause of the water line break.

"We took a look at it, and assisted to turn off the water," Skroback said. "But there are no signs it's in any relation to what we're working on right now."

Crews are still continuing repairs on the Garden of the Gods Road water main break flooded Garden of the Gods Road.

This is a developing story.

 

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments