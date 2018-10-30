Extra shelter for homeless people won’t be ready during the Pikes Peak region’s latest wintry blast.
No new beds will be available during Tuesday night’s snowstorm, when 2 to 6 inches is expected to fall across El Paso County. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for El Paso and Teller counties, and temperatures are expected to dip to 29 degrees Tuesday night before the storm rolls out of the region about midday Wednesday.
The snow comes just two days before the planned opening of many new shelter beds near downtown Colorado Springs. But Tuesday, shelter operators said construction projects and space limitations kept them from making those beds available early.
The Springs Rescue Mission, at 5 W. Las Vegas St., plans to open space for about 100 more people Thursday evening, boosting its capacity to slightly more than 400 a night.
The Salvation Army shelter, at 709 S. Sierra Madre St., also plans to transition its 120 beds for men into low-barrier space that evening. Sobriety no longer will be required to access those beds, which will be available to anyone demonstrating good behavior.
In all, low-barrier beds available at the two shelters is expected to grow by 370 in coming months. Slightly fewer than half of those beds will be new, while the rest will change from high barrier (requiring sobriety) to low barrier.
Several construction projects kept Springs Rescue Mission from expanding early for Tuesday night’s storm, said Travis Williams, the shelter’s chief development officer. The nonprofit is moving its supportive family services program to a new building to make room for more shelter space, and it just finished renovating its women’s shelter. An apartment complex also is being erected on the campus.
“We’ll be playing a bit of musical chairs with our facility,” Williams said. “These are the tough situations that are not based on compassion. It’s really based on capacity to pull everything off.
“But even with that, talking with our programs team, we’re going to be flexing like crazy to make sure we don’t have to turn anybody away. They’re going to try to make use of every available space.”
The Salvation Army’s shelter has been running at or near capacity — meaning it can’t offer extra beds during the storm, said Capt. David Kauffman, head of the El Paso County chapter.
Cold weather supplies, including blankets and hand warmers, will be available at the Salvation Army shelter if anyone is turned away, said Karen Daugherty, social services director for the nonprofit.